3 primo charity events in Houston this weekend

Looking to make a difference this weekend? From a pancake breakfast to a toy drive and cookie exchange, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Ugly sweater pancake breakfast and toy drive From the event description: Please join us for pancakes, fellowship and fun. We will be raffling off wonderful gift items for a small donation and collecting toys for children who are less fortunate during the holiday season. Come out and see who wins the prize for the ugliest sweater. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8-10 a.m.

Where: 2959 N Loop W, 2959 N. Loop West

Admission: Free (Donation); $14 (General Admission w/Toy). More ticket options available. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Masquerade holiday scholarship gala From the event description: Join us for exciting night of entertainment to raise funds for The National Black Nurse Practitioner Association (NBNPA). Proceeds from this event will benefit scholarship fund for NP/DNP students. Each ticket includes a delectable three-course meal, a cocktail drink and fun-filled night of entertainment, including live DJ and casino night. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental, 15700 John F Kennedy Blvd.

Admission: $75 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets 7th annual holiday cookie party From the event description: You are invited to the 7th annual cookie exchange! Each guest should bring two or three dozen of their favorite homemade cookies to exchange with others. (no cheating, no grocery store bought, or getting your nana to make them). Sip holiday inspired spirits or go for the coffee and hot chocolate and leave with a goodie bag of assorted cookies and new recipes. Registration is free with a toy for a child under 13 to be donated to kids with sickle cell. When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Danny Nguyen Couture, 8388 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, #196

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.