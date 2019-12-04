This Astros-themed light display in Spring is a must-see

SPRING, Texas – A display of holiday lights at a Spring home is sure to get you in the Astros spirit.

The display at 1911 Lora Meadows Court is the brain child of Matthew Somers.

Somers said it took about three months to complete the sequences of orange, blue and white lights that dance to “Natural” by Imagine Dragons. A monitor above the garage shows highlights from the ‘Stros 2019 season.

Somers said he and his son-in-law strung the nearly 10,000 lights that make up the display.

“Not counting my display board which has about 26,000 LEDs on it,” Somers said.

Part of the show even features stats from the Astros’ season.

A four-minute video of the display was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.