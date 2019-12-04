Here’s when you can get tickets to JJ Watt’s 2020 Charity Classic

HOUSTON – The date for the annual charity softball game and home-run derby held by Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been set and tickets will soon go on sale.

On Tuesday, Watt announced on Twitter that the 2020 Charity Classic will happen on June 6 at Minute Maid Park.

“With today being Giving Tuesday, I thought that there was no more fitting time than to make the announcement about the 2020 Charity Classic,” Watt said in a video posted on Twitter.

Over $5,000,000 distributed to schools in 37 states across the country.



You guys have turned this charity softball game into something truly special and I can’t thank you enough.



2020 Charity Classic tickets go on sale Thursday at 9am CST!



More info -> https://t.co/SH1RtcplPq pic.twitter.com/9GY2ZTeOQZ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 4, 2019

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the home-run derby set to begin at 6 p.m. and the softball game starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday at Tickets.com, Watt said. He said fans should go to JJWFoundation.org for more information.

Watt said the annual event has raised more than $5 million for after-school programs in 37 states.