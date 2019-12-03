Looking to mix things up this week? From networking mixers to holiday parties, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Artist & Creatives Mixer From the event description: Come out for a networking workshop for creative businesses and individual brands. Melodic Soul will be hosting a mixer at Muze Office to help you connect the dots for brand management and marketing. Drinks, food, and networking, what more could you ask for? When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, noon-3 p.m.

Where: Muze Office, 8990 Kirby Drive, Suite 220

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Jingle & Mingle Holiday Networking Party From the event description: Deck the halls with Flatiron School, Code Park, Women Who Code and ITExperience by joining us for a holiday networking party! Come discover what Flatiron School Houston is all about as we open our doors for the holidays to celebrate our community. Mingle with students, alumni, staff and our partners: Code Park, Women Who Code and ITExperience. When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Where: WeWork the Jones Building, 708 Main St., Floor 4

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Fashion & Beauty Entrepreneurs December Social From the event description: Please join us for our last meeting of the year. Mix and mingle and meet other entrepreneurs in the fashion and beauty industry. Free food and drinks (wine included) will be provided. This will be a good meeting to meet others in the industry and find out about what we'll be up to next year. Our attendees generally include boutique owners, models, makeup artists, photographers, personal stylists and more. When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Bacco Wine Bar, 3615 Montrose Blvd.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Work-In-Progress: Production Slate in Development From the event description: Lynn Birdwell presents new films and episodic series to be created in Houston, Texas. Funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.