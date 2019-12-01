HOUSTON – Friday the 13th will be a boozy night in Houston.

The “Nightmare Before Christmas” is coming to life in the Bayou City on Dec. 13. The free adult party will be held at Pearl Bar Houston from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Attendees can expect a fun-filled night if they can make it past the infamous Man-Eating wreath, who will greet them at the door.

There will also be music, dancing and Sally’s special made drink potions and “Oogie Boogie” treats. Although you’re not required to wear a costume, it is encouraged.

For more information about the event, click here.