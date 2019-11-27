If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a Saturday ladies showcase to a Sunday night dance party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Ladies day out: Thanksgiving weekend day party

Special thanksgiving holiday event alert: Ladies day out. All female DJ and MC lineup! Featuring @djshante, @djceewatts and @itsdjladytneal.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310

Admission: Free (before 5p.m. with RSVP); $100 (VIP Section)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

No Snakes Tour with MI live

SK Entertainment Presents No Snakes Tour with a performance by MI Abaga. Also: DJ Oreo, MC Mikolo and DJ CLassic.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: O2 Lounge, 3003 Fondren Road

Admission: $15 (Early Bird ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Aura Dynamic Sundays with DJ BeatBreaker

AURA Dynamic Sundays series features DJ BeatBreaker this week.

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: AURA, 4701 Nett St., #A

Admission: Free (Entry Before 11:30p.m.); $10 (General Admission); $20 (Elite Ticket (Skip the Line))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

