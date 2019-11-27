3 music events to look forward to in Houston this weekend
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a Saturday ladies showcase to a Sunday night dance party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the event description: When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-9 p.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets From the event description: When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets From the event description: When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Ladies day out: Thanksgiving weekend day party
Special thanksgiving holiday event alert: Ladies day out. All female DJ and MC lineup! Featuring @djshante, @djceewatts and @itsdjladytneal.
Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310
Admission: Free (before 5p.m. with RSVP); $100 (VIP Section)
No Snakes Tour with MI live
SK Entertainment Presents No Snakes Tour with a performance by MI Abaga. Also: DJ Oreo, MC Mikolo and DJ CLassic.
Where: O2 Lounge, 3003 Fondren Road
Admission: $15 (Early Bird ticket)
Aura Dynamic Sundays with DJ BeatBreaker
AURA Dynamic Sundays series features DJ BeatBreaker this week.
Where: AURA, 4701 Nett St., #A
Admission: Free (Entry Before 11:30p.m.); $10 (General Admission); $20 (Elite Ticket (Skip the Line))
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a Saturday ladies showcase to a Sunday night dance party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2019 Hoodline