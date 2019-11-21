Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Green Bean Onion Blossom Casserole

Ingredients

30 Oz HEB Cut green beans

10 Oz HEB cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup(s) Fischer & Wieser Four Star Provisions Onion Blossom Horseradish Dip

3 Oz HEB French Fried Onions

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 350F. Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

2) Combine the soup and onion blossom into a large mixing bowl. Add drained green beans and mix to combine.

3) Transfer mixture to the baking dish and top with French onions.

4) Bake 25-30 minutes or until casserole is hot and bubbling.

Truffle and Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

1 Lb Potatoes, Peeled and washed

1/2 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Tbsp SABATINO TRUFFLE & CHEESE ZEST

2 Tbsp Butter

1 Tsp Salt, For water

1/2 Tsp White Pepper, ground

Instructions

1) Peel and wash potatoes. Cut in to large pieces

2) Place potatoes in large pot, cover with COLD water, add salt to water

3) Cook potatoes over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until soft. Avoid boiling potatoes.

4) Drain potatoes, keep hot

5) In a large mixing bowl, Smash potatoes. Add cream, butter, seasoning and half of truffle cheese. Mix well

6) Place potato mixture into a large baking dish. Top with remaining truffle cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden and crispy on top. Serve hot