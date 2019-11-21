Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: A new twist on traditional Thanksgiving sides
Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Green Bean Onion Blossom Casserole
Ingredients
30 Oz HEB Cut green beans
10 Oz HEB cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup(s) Fischer & Wieser Four Star Provisions Onion Blossom Horseradish Dip
3 Oz HEB French Fried Onions
Instructions
1) Preheat oven to 350F. Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with non-stick spray.
2) Combine the soup and onion blossom into a large mixing bowl. Add drained green beans and mix to combine.
3) Transfer mixture to the baking dish and top with French onions.
4) Bake 25-30 minutes or until casserole is hot and bubbling.
Truffle and Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
1 Lb Potatoes, Peeled and washed
1/2 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream
2 Tbsp SABATINO TRUFFLE & CHEESE ZEST
2 Tbsp Butter
1 Tsp Salt, For water
1/2 Tsp White Pepper, ground
Instructions
1) Peel and wash potatoes. Cut in to large pieces
2) Place potatoes in large pot, cover with COLD water, add salt to water
3) Cook potatoes over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until soft. Avoid boiling potatoes.
4) Drain potatoes, keep hot
5) In a large mixing bowl, Smash potatoes. Add cream, butter, seasoning and half of truffle cheese. Mix well
6) Place potato mixture into a large baking dish. Top with remaining truffle cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden and crispy on top. Serve hot
