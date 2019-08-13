GALVESTON, Texas – Make sure you have your golden tickets!

The Polar Express train ride is coming to Galveston Island from Nov. 15 to Dec. 30.

It will give children a magical ride to the North Pole. The 60-minute train ride will be Christmas themed, providing passengers hot chocolate and treats along with reading a classic children's book, "The Polar Express," written by Chris Van Allsburg.

Don't forget Santa and his helpers!

Santa and his elves will greet passengers as they board the train, where every child will be gifted a silver sleigh bell.

A chef, who will be leading each car, will lead passengers in singing Christmas carols as the train heads back to the museum.

The release of tickets have not been announced yet, but we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

For more information about The Polar Express and to purchase tickets, click here.