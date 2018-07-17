2018 Houston Opioid Summit: Join the conversation to save lives

HOUSTON - Prescription drug and opioid misuse are a public health emergency in our nation. The 2018 Houston Opioid Summit will bring together leaders from the prevention, treatment, legal, medical, and legislative communities to increase awareness and education.

Join the conversation and take action to save lives in the greater Houston area. For more information, please visit https://www.councilonrecovery.org/opioid-summit/.

KPRC Channel 2 is a proud media sponsor of the 2018 Houston Opioid Summit from Wednesday through Friday, July 25–27, at The Council on Recovery at 303 Jackson Hill Street, Houston, Texas 77007.

In the summer of 2017, KPRC2 aired "Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic," as part of Graham Media Group’'s company-wide effort to spotlight, discuss and highlight resources available in the battle over opioid addiction in our communities.

To learn more about KPRC2's "Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic" campaign, visit this page: https://www.click2houston.com/opioidnation.

