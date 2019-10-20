WeekHack: What you need to know for the week ahead in Houston

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead.

Sports

After eliminating the New York Yankees with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros clinched their spot in the 2019 World Series. The ‘Stros will face off against the Washington Nationals for World Series title beginning with Game 1 on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Minute Maid Park.

Red nation, gear up for a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks. The teams will go head-to-head Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Toyota Center.

Houston Texans fans, break out your jerseys and get ready for a showdown with the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 27 at NRG Stadium or on a screen near you.

Government and politics

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Friday, Nov. 1. During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration.

The Houston Independent School District will host a series of district wide community meetings to discuss the district’s board goals. The district encourages community members to attend the meetings to provide ideas, feedback, and share their thoughts on a variety of topics.

Houston’s crime lab opens

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and several City Council members and state legislators will celebrate the grand opening of Houston’s new crime lab Tuesday, Oct. 22. The new facility downtown will replace the old lab stationed at the Houston Police Department Headquarters.

Festivals and family fun

Art enthusiasts, head downtown this weekend for the fourth annual Art at Discovery Green. Shop for paintings, sculptures, jewelry and crafts to your heart’s content. The festival will feature more than 75 artists from across the country.

Color Factory debuted in San Francisco in 2017, expanded to New York, and will now open up shop in Houston on Saturday, Oct. 26. Add a splash of color to your day with a visit to this Insta-famous art gallery. Each room in the interactive exhibit features a different color found around town.



