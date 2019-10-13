Weekhack: What you need to know for the week ahead in Houston

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we also sprinkled in a couple national stories we thought you should know about.

Sports

Getty Images

Houston Texans fans, break out your jerseys and gear up for a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis or on a screen near you.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.

Red nation, gear up for a Texas showdown this week. The Houston Rockets will go head-to-head against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Toyota Center.

Government and politics

The fourth Democratic presidential debate

Getty Images

Twelve democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage at the fourth debate of the 2020 presidential primary Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. ET in Ohio. The debate will feature the 10 candidates who appeared at last month’s debate in Houston along with Tom Steyer and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

President Trump reelection campaign rally in Dallas

Getty Images FORT WORTH, TX - FEBRUARY 26: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center on February 26, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. Trump is campaigning in Texas, days ahead of the Super Tuesday…

President Donald Trump will host a “Keep America Great” reelection rally in Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sits down to talk with Andrew Wilkow on his show "The Wilkow Majority" at Quicken Loans Arena on July 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Downtown Rotary Club of Houston will host a U.S. Constitution Day Panel featuring legal experts including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ballroom at Bayou Place.

Festivals and family fun

Wings Over Houston Airshow

History buffs and curiosity seekers alike will enjoy an airshow packed with high-flying action and historic war planes. Head to Ellington Airport from Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 20 to see Snowbirds, Thunderbirds and more.

Getty Images

Buckle up for a motorsport spectacle, Houston. Monster Jam will takeover NRG Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19. World-class drivers in 12,000-pound trucks will compete head to head in race events and freestyle competitions.

Brick Fest Live

Lego lovers rejoice: The Brick Fest will fill NRG Center with millions of Lego pieces Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 20. Dive into a massive pool of Legos, play a game of mini golf on a course built entirely from Legos or build and race your own Lego car at this two-day event.

Getty Images HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actor Sebastian Stan attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

A three-day Comic Con extravaganza will sweep through NRG Center from Friday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 20. With dozens of exhibits, panels and special programs, Comic Con attendees can celebrate all things pop culture. Special guests include Milo Ventigmalia, Sebastian Stan, Sean Astin and more.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.