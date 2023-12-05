KPRC 2, the NBC affiliate station in Houston owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full time Associate Director. We are looking for a talented individual to join our team and be a part of our journey to success. Candidates must possess the creative skills to direct newscasts and other special programming in a fast pace live news environment.

Responsibilities

The Associate Director works in conjunction with editorial and production personnel to execute newscasts and shows utilizing an automated production control system. The Associate Director may fill in with other production equipment operation as needed, in the studio and during special remote productions. The Associate Director will also be responsible for the operation and upkeep of studio cameras, lights and audio equipment. They help set up and strike sets and props as needed, assist in their assembly and construction. Assist Producers and Directors in preparation of newscasts, commercials and promotions. Our Associate Directors must be able to perform under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with crew and producers. Candidate will work with News, Programming and Engineering management on all station projects. Flexible schedule required, strong leadership and computer skills are requested.

Qualifications

Minimum of 1 year of experience directing newscasts

At least 3 years of experience in TV production required, including studio camera and teleprompting operation, floor directing and lighting

Experience in commercial or news field production, editing or character generator preferred

Degree in Communications or related field a plus

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

To apply: please send resume and completed application via email to:

Chris Herring, Lead Director

cherring@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.