They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our LOCAL NEWS TRANSFORMATION at KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC media hub in Houston. So we’re looking for a DIGITAL CONTENT LEAD who’s excited by the idea of trying new things to better connect with our audience.

The Digital Content Lead will oversee daily coverage on Click2Houston.com and how it integrates with our streaming and television platforms, keeping our brand and strategic goals front and center. This news leader works well under pressure, can perform in stressful situations and has excellent multi-tasking capabilities. The Digital Content Lead will guide digital producers to consistently implement best practices and assist the Digital Transformation Director with creating accountability for results. The journalist in this leadership position must have a strong understanding of digital analytics and be able to stay on top of the latest advancements in digital news delivery and audience engagement tactics, but there’s no room for living in a silo in this role. The Digital Content Lead will contribute to the success of ALL our platforms by working together with other news managers – as ONE TEAM – to drive change.

Primary Responsibilities

Attend morning and afternoon editorial meetings to identify enterprise and multi-platform content opportunities to enhance our coverage of the day’s top stories, including ensuring digital content plans are seamlessly handed off from shift to shift

Work with executive producers and the assignment desk to publish breaking news with urgency and own big story and big event coverage

Assign stories to digital producers and manage content produced by others - including copy editing for desktop and mobile platforms, and making sure deadlines are met

Take a hands-on role in creating and optimizing content - including using graphics, video and other elements needed to increase active engaged time on the site

Take the lead on daily SEO optimization to grow audience and maximize the visibility of the content we create

Examine analytics at key traffic times and respond with content that will strategically “move the needle”

Manage schedules for Click2Houston.com producers

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence, or related field

At least five (5) years’ experience in local news preferred

Experience in local news management a plus

Highly skilled in digital publishing, video editing, web design, multi-media content development, social media

Ability to demonstrate basic journalistic judgment and skills including the ability to write news copy

In-depth understanding of SEO and other digital analytics, including ability to shift strategies and tactics in response to trends

Must be able to work flexible hours that may include nights, weekends, overnights, and holidays

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume, writing samples and completed application via email to:

Tiffani Lupenski, Digital Transformation Director

tlupenski@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.