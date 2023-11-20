KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC station in Houston, is in the midst of a LOCAL NEWS TRANSFORMATION, and we’re looking for journalists who want to be part of the movement!

We are searching for an Assistant News Director who is ready to help lead our award-winning news team and evolve the way we produce news content for broadcast, digital, streaming, and mobile audiences. We know our audience is evolving, and we are ready to break the traditional newscast mold to meet their changing needs on their terms. We’re looking for a journalist passionate about high-impact journalism that pushes innovation in story development and translates across all station platforms.

Our goal at KPRC 2 is to win every story, every day, and to dominate the linear and digital landscape through solid journalism. The right person for this job has exceptional news judgment, an elevated sense of urgency, and brings dynamic storytelling ideas to the table to drive innovative content opportunities throughout the day. The ideal candidate will be a change agent who can direct, develop, and motivate our team to embrace new ways to capture our audience’s attention and keep them coming back for more. The right candidate values investigative and enterprise reporting and understands the importance of advocacy journalism. The KPRC 2 Team produces short- and long-form journalism, so the right person for this opportunity has a background in all types of storytelling.

Primary Responsibilities:

Point person overseeing day-to-day news content, building cross-platform experiences that will inform, empower, and delight our audiences

Work in tandem with the News Director and the Director of Digital Transformation to ensure our content is planned, viewed, and executed through a multi-platform lens

Work with other newsroom leaders to reimagine and transform linear newscasts in such a way that we build a connection with broader audiences

Identify key general assignment stories each day that we want to produce in non-traditional ways and work with that content team and other newsroom leaders to execute that vision

Act as a coach and mentor to newsroom content creators to prioritize enterprise content and produce the stories of the day to include more depth and context

Lead by example! Guide team development that encourages teamwork and promotes a culture of learning and growth. We want to help our team members thrive!

Your work ethic aligns with our company’s core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Innovation, and Passion, and your work embodies these values every day.

Qualifications:

Prefer a minimum of 5 years in a major market either as an Assistant News Director or in a similar news leadership role

Exceptional writing, editing, and visual storytelling skills

Must be a self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment, can manage shifting deadlines, and remains calm under pressure

Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills

Location: KPRC 2, 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated Resume and completed application to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

Bkearney@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.