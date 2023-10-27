Director – Television News

KPRC-TV, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC affiliate station in Houston, Texas is looking for a full time Director. KPRC, the first TV station in Houston and the market leader, invests in its future and recently built a state-of-the-art media facility. We are looking for a talented individual to join our team and be a part of this journey to success. Candidates must possess the creative skills to direct newscasts and other special programming in a fast pace live news environment. Must have strong knowledge of control room automation (Ross Automation is a plus).

Responsibilities:

The Director will build rundowns (automated or non-automated) for all live and recorded broadcasts, operate Control Room computer and automation systems, which includes the creation and utilization of templates to automate production functions including: technical directing, audio mixing, robotics operations, commercial integration, live/remote segment cut-ins, video file- playback, graphics insertion, and switching. The Director works in conjunction with editorial and production personnel to execute newscasts utilizing an automated production control system or act as a traditional Technical Director when additional control room technicians are present. The Director may fill in with other production equipment operation as needed, in the studio and during special remote productions. Must be able to perform under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with crew and producers. Candidate will work with News, Programming and Engineering management on all station projects. Flexible schedule required, strong leadership and computer skills are requested.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a major market directing newscasts in an automated production environment

Degree in Communications or related field is desired

Must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines

Must be willing to work early mornings, evenings, and weekends with short notice and perform other related duties as assigned

To apply please send resume and completed application via email to:

Chris Herring, Lead Director

cherring@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.