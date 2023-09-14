News Reporter

KPRC 2 News, the Graham Media Group-owned news and information hub in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced, dynamic, multi-platform storyteller, dedicated to answering our audience’s most pressing questions and holding the powerful accountable.

Responsibilities:

You’ll be covering the big story of the day, severe weather, and enterprise originals for our diverse, engaged, and digitally savvy audience. Don’t think of this as another TV reporter gig. This is a job for a storyteller who is comfortable reporting in various formats on multiple platforms including livestreams, websites, YouTube, and other social media platforms. You might start your day reporting on the KPRC 2+ livestream and pivot to linear television before teaming up with the digital team for a deep dive into your story with video and graphics for our mobile audience.

You know what else is really cool about this job and KPRC 2? We’re in the middle of a news TRANSFORMATION. What does that mean? It means we’re hyper-focused on breaking the traditional and frankly, predictable newscast mold in favor of new and innovative ways to deliver important news to the audience who expects it on their terms. You’ll be encouraged to try new things and explore new ways to tell stories, connect with the audience, and let them in on your news-gathering process. You’ll need to embrace new technology, be willing to shoot your own video at times, in collaboration with photojournalists and digital journalists.

Here’s what won’t be too different: You’ll need a sense of urgency, extensive experience reporting live during breaking news and severe weather events, an insatiable desire to uncover the truth, build sources, hold leaders accountable, and a willingness to pivot effortlessly when the situation demands our attention.

At KPRC 2, our goal is to win every story, every day, and dominate the linear and digital landscape. We do it through our core values of integrity, teamwork, innovation, and passion. If you embody these values and live them in your work every day, you’ll fit right in at KPRC 2.

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years of successful reporting experience. This is not an entry-level position.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, high-pressure, deadline-driven environment

Ability to shoot video using smartphones, DSLR, and other camera equipment

Ability to edit video and create graphics for digital and social platforms

Willingness to work various shifts, including early morning, nights, weekends and holidays

Location: KPRC 2, 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated Resume, reel and completed application to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

BKearney@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.