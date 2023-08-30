Houston Life Producer

KPRC 2 is an NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station based in Houston, Texas. We are known for the development of our employees, deep connections to our community and a steadfast commitment to our clients. We strive for an exceptional work culture through training, mentoring, teamwork and innovation.

The role: FULL-TIME Producer for HOUSTON LIFE. HOUSTON LIFE is our live, daily, one-hour afternoon talk-show/magazine style/entertainment program. It airs on KPRC and KPRC 2+ each weekday.

IF HIRED, YOU’LL GET TO:

Work closely with the Director of the Department and Houston Life Supervising Producer to help guide the team in a fun work environment. (We like to laugh and get our work done.)

Write the show from top to bottom. From the headline to the goodbye, keeping attention to flow and show themes.

Produce segments live in-studio, juggling guests and communicating with show hosts.

Take control from the control room – ‘boothing’ and timing the 60-minute program – whenever needed.

Be creative, try new things and take risks. Follow your story idea from pitch to completion. Pitch the story, conduct the pre-interviews, and work with talent and production staff on developing your vision. You will write and edit the copy for air and promotion. Give it the attention it deserves by composing a digital story and giving it a life of its own on social media.

Book a wide variety of interesting, entertaining guests. See something making waves? Get ahead of the curve and book that person making headlines.

Say cheese! Willingness to appear on camera when conducting live or taped interviews/segments/bits.

Play around! Produce elements (graphics, props, games) for guest segments.

You’ve got mail! Respond to viewer emails and comments on social media.

Field Trips: Help Special Projects Producer and Director in developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments and remote broadcasts at fun locations.

Coordinate Sales integration to create segments for clients that are fun and informative for viewers.

IDEAL CANDIDATE:

Minimum 5 years-experience line producing live television.

Five or more years of experience working on a daily, live program on TV.

Minimum 2 years-experience field producing or live field reporting.

Large television market or network-level experience preferred.

Strong ability to write and edit copy and video.

Must be comfortable meeting all booked guests and “prepping” them and the co-hosts for each segment.

Prior knowledge of automated production systems a plus.

Familiarity with iNews desired.

Excellent organizational and leadership skills. Ability to plan segments days, weeks, and sometimes months in advance.

Ability to take direction working in a fast-paced environment and under tight deadlines.

Ability to lift props and scenery.

Understand KPRC 2′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply, please send resume and completed application via email to: Dawn Campbell, KPRC 2 Multiplatform Audience Engagement Director dcampbell@kprc.com

LOCATION: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.