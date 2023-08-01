Big Game Coverage Assistant [Temporary]

Big Game Coverage is getting even bigger in Texas with the launch of BGC in Houston! KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned NBC station in Houston, is looking for Big Game Coverage assistants. This is a Temporary position.

The purpose of the Big Game Coverage assistant is to assist with the overall production and execution of the KPRC 2 Sports Department’s weekly coverage of high school football in Houston and the surrounding areas.

The following duties of BGC assistants include:

Building of the game night rundown, including building graphics, printing scripts, listing phone contacts, and building a scrolling ticker for dozens of local games.

Contacting schools and teams to update game contacts weekly.

Consistently calling schools and stadiums to update games and scores to Click2Houston.com and social media.

Clipping highlights and full streamed games for use on Click2Houston.com and social media.

BGC Assistants must be able to collaborate well, work in a fast-paced environment, and meet tight deadlines. They must be able to work various nights of the week during the season, depending on the schedule of games.

Hours are limited to 20 hours a week; typical work hours will be 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. but may vary depending on game schedules.

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send a resume and completed application via email to:

Human Resources, Jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.