KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC media hub in Houston, is in the midst of a LOCAL NEWS TRANSFORMATION, and we’re looking for an EPIC DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL CONTENT to join us in the adventure!

KPRC 2′s Digital Director will be the centralized content strategist for our non-linear platforms. This person is a digital news junkie who can inspire team members to step out of their comfort zone to find new successes. There’s nothing basic about them. They’re a digitally-savvy, creative, and dynamic leader who’s hyper-focused on using data and analytics to identify engaging local content opportunities within the newsroom and understand when, where, and how that content should be distributed to best align with our product goals and brand. The right person for this job is a visionary leader who’s ready to level up our team and create innovative digital content solutions for our news operation. They are entrepreneurial in spirit, unafraid to try new things, and willing to experiment with new approaches to digital storytelling for Click2Houston.com. With a passion for digital communications coupled with rock-star skills using data and analytics to drive growth and set strategy, this person will be a crucial part of KPRC 2′s local news transformation.

The Digital Director will work with the News Director and other newsroom leaders to create strategic action plans to grow audience and revenue for our digital and streaming platforms. This includes prioritizing newsroom initiatives, establishing key performance indicators to measure progress, and developing a next-gen staffing model to help grow and retain talent. We are breaking down silos between sub-departments in our newsroom so that this team works across platforms as ONE TEAM! With that in mind, the Digital Director will coach the entire newsroom team on digital best practices, set and communicate expectations, develop short- and long-term coverage strategies, and coordinate assignments and cross-platform opportunities to achieve our content objectives and meet (or exceed!) our analytics goals.

The Digital Director will also work in conjunction with other departments in the station – including Sales, Creative Services, and Special Events – to identify and coordinate opportunities for digital integration across our entire media hub.

Responsibilities:

Serve as a senior member of the news management team, leading the overall digital transformation strategy for Click2Houston.com and KPRC 2+

Review existing digital workflows, identify areas of improvement, and realign team members as necessary to ensure we are prioritizing content that drives local audiences to our website and keeps them there longer

Analyze and actively use data and metrics to inform editorial and strategic decisions, with a primary focus on driving audience growth and creating ways to measure success and foster team accountability for those results

Make daily content decisions based on solid news judgment, knowledge of platforms, and insights from audience metrics

Actively partner with KPRC 2′s News Director to help the newsroom understand how audiences engage with content across digital platforms

Supervise our digital team to direct coverage of breaking news and major stories on every KPRC 2 platform

Coach reporters and videographers on the priorities, goals, and execution of digital content

Work with the KPRC 2+ Stream Team to develop digital content opportunities coming out of KPRC Originals programming

Work with the Multi-Platform Audience Engagement Director and the KPRC Insiders Membership Director to develop content and engagement opportunities to support our Insiders audience growth goals

Drive the newsroom to develop workflows that deliver our content 24/7 across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen

Partner with Graham Digital on support, training, and implementation for current and new products and platforms

Be available by phone and email to handle breaking news and staffing decisions during non-traditional office hours

Be a brand ambassador for Click2Houston.com , and KPRC 2+ (livestreaming app) and all digital/social platforms

Ideal Candidate:

Experience in running a successful news site, focused on developing audiences and creating an audience engagement funnel

Excellent planning skills and ability to transform an idea, implement and execute a plan

Highly skilled in digital publishing, video editing, web design, social media, multimedia content development

In-depth understanding of SEO and social media metrics; ability to put analytics into action and shift strategies to fit changing circumstances

Successful track record of teaching and holding staff accountable for their performance

Ability to demonstrate basic journalistic judgment and skills including the ability to write news copy

Deadline driven

Great communicator & coach

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence, or other related field preferred

At least five (5) years of experience in the digital media field

Experience in local news management a plus

Must be able to work flexible hours that may include nights, weekends, overnights, and holidays

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send a resume via email to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

bkearney@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.