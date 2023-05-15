Local Sales Manager

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliated station, is in search of a strong team player that brings high energy, is organized, and a positive individual to lead KPRC2′s local sales effort to achieve specific revenue (TV & Digital) and share goals.

Responsibilities:

This individual will supervise our Account Executives’ day-to-day efforts including new business & digital. You will assist the General Sales Manager in setting rates and managing inventory. Must be able to develop and maintain positive client relationships with a high-profile presence in the Houston advertising community as well as maintain constant awareness of the competitive environment.

Qualifications:

Minimum 5+ years television sales management experience preferred

Demonstrated success in cross-platform selling

Strong Digital knowledge on O&O and 3rd Party selling

Excellent communication skills to motivate the Sales Team and must be able to multitask

Must be a team player

Proven ability to lead and motivate staff towards fullest potential

Knowledge of TV & Digital sales, television research tools, vendor development, sales promotion, social media, salesforce, Wide Orbit, and special projects

Strong interpersonal and excellent communication skills

College degree and strong computer skills preferred

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and completed application via email to:

Shannon Murphy, General Sales Manager

Smurphy@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.