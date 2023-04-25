KPRC2 in Houston is hiring a dynamic, energetic and passionate news reporter who will inform and delight Houston viewers on-air, on our KPRC2+ livestream and on our website Click2Houston.com.

At KPRC2, we are breaking the old model of television news. In this reporter role, you’ll often find yourself pivoting seamlessly from newsgathering for a traditional newscast to updating our audience in real-time on our livestream. We’re focused on candidates with strong live reporting skills, who have the ability to quickly react to breaking news and help us sustain extended live coverage. Our next reporter will also be a creative storyteller and writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision. We are also looking for someone who has a passion for developing diverse sources to help cultivate their own unique story ideas. Original, enterprise reporting is a top priority at KPRC2 and a reporter who comes to the editorial meeting each day with a potential lead story ready to shoot will find themselves with exciting opportunities for growth within our organization.

Qualifications:

5 years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

Ability to work effectively in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social media platforms

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume and writing samples via email to:

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.