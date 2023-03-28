KPRC 2, the NBC affiliate station in Houston owned by Graham Media Group is on the search for its next Multimedia Sales Planner. The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for TV, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multi-media advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our sales teams.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Providing avail information for Account Executives

Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Working make goods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate