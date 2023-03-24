KPRC 2 is on the hunt for our next News Video Editor. This Full-Time opportunity will give you a chance to make an impact on multiple broadcasts as we inform and advocate for the nation’s 4th largest city.

To succeed in this role you must be self-motivated, able to quickly, accurately and creatively edit content for news broadcast and social media.

Responsibilities:

Ingest and editing of video into news stories ready for broadcast and web posting

Work closely with the reporters & photographers on sending file video and other content on a daily basis; must understand File Transfer Protocols

Responsible for archival and retrieval of video assets

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years in television news or a related field with a working knowledge of news/production editing techniques

Ability to work in a fast paced, deadline driven environment quickly and accurately

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays as assigned

Experience with EDIUS editing software a plus

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

Craig Brann, Media Manager, cbrann@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.