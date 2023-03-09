KPRC 2 is looking for a dynamic Traffic Expert to join our morning show team in one of the country’s most dynamic, diverse, and exciting cities.

KPRC 2 is an NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and a competitive spirit. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. Headquartered in a multi-media complex, we create new content opportunities for audiences across various digital platforms.

We know traffic is the #1 problem for people living in Houston. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, traffic in Houston is a problem that’s only intensifying. The KPRC 2 Traffic Expert will make a difference in the lives of daily commuters who are time-starved, travel-weary, and need solutions to work around trouble spots in Houston’s urban core and into the growing suburbs. As KPRC 2′s Traffic Expert, you’ll be part of our morning news team while contributing to afternoon and evening newscasts, as needed. You’ll build relationships with local transportation leaders, explain the highway and street-level projects that affect drivers across our viewing area, and pitch and produce multi-platform stories related to transportation and mobility. Whether by road, rail, public transportation, or by air, you’ll be immersed in Houston’s mobility and travel.

Responsibilities:

This is not an entry-level position. The right candidate is no stranger to a working newsroom and thrives in a fast-paced work environment with intense deadlines. This is a live anchor/reporter position, where you’ll be front and center several times a day. You’ll have to be comfortable on camera, on set with our other news anchors, and working in front of a chromakey wall.

While you’ll be part of the morning news team, you’ll work independently to build your own traffic graphics using our WSI Max system. In addition to your broadcast duties, you’ll also build out digital media stories and social media posts for people on the go, to build viewer engagement and keep them moving through their day. After KPRC 2 Today ends, you may be part of the KPRC 2+ Now livestream show, or you’ll produce content that may be featured in other newscasts or promoted for future KPRC 2 broadcasts or digital platforms.

Qualifications:

3-5 years of experience in a news environment

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, live TV environment

Experience reporting on-camera and writing for multiple platforms (broadcast, web, social media)

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

College degree in journalism/communications is preferred

Prior WSI Max software experience preferred

Certification as a Meteorologist a plus, but not required

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply, send a resume and samples of your on-camera work to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director, KPRC 2 News

bkearney@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete an employment application.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.