Houston Life Photographer (Photojournalist)

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live, daily talk show, has been delivering consumable content to its growing audience since 2016.

The role: Houston Life’s Photographer (Photojournalist) is a passionate, energetic and engaging visual storyteller. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and proactive photojournalist with a successful track record of shooting and editing both live and pre-taped news and lifestyle content under tight deadlines. This candidate will get the opportunity to work in an entertaining and fast-paced, collaborative environment. They will be expected to communicate with guests, co-hosts clients and show producers to create fresh, fun, informative segments for all platforms a daily basis.

Responsibilities:

Operate camera on-set or in the field during Houston Life’s hour-long, daily live show

Serve as field producer & photographer at on-location shoots

Assemble host & reporter packages; enterprise NAT packages as needed

Operate & maintain various equipment including cameras, live backpacks and laptop

Work with producers, hosts, MMJs and photographers to maintain production calendar

Manage personal shooting and editing schedule in order to meet deadlines ahead of schedule

Shoot and edit promotable content for digital-only platforms, including social media & HoustonLife.TV

Contribute to developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, compelling content

Work with KPRC2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality and entertaining sponsored integrations

Manage archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes

Qualifications:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism/Production, preferred

Five or more years of experience in newsgathering & news production, experience in assembling long form, feature or lifestyle segments and experience in shooting live shows or events, preferably at a television station

Be knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations, Edius edit v.7, or newer systems, microwave truck operation, satellite truck experience is a plus, strong understanding of computer/IT workflows, and File Transfer Protocols

Trained and skilled in using DSLR and professional series cameras

Be a decisive problem solver - possess strong content judgment and the ability to solve technical issues in the field under pressure

Self-starter, eager to work on a small team, performing a wide range of functions.

Ability to lift props and scenery

Be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images

Digital media savvy

Be a team player and leader - work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure

Must be able to work a flexible schedule

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and completed application via email to:

Debbie Strauss, Executive Producer Houston Life dstrauss@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.