If YOU love writing, shooting and editing. If YOU love spreading the word about things you love. If YOU love producing creative and attention-getting spots for TV and digital. YOU love using catchy music and sound effects to elevate your spots. If YOU love deadlines and fast-paced environments. YOU should keep reading.

KPRC 2 is seeking a Promotion Producer to join our innovative and award-winning Creative Services team. Our ideal candidate has continuously evolving ideas, is self-motivated and is an inspired thinker who understands how to grab viewers’ attention by crafting viewer-centric scripts (using non-traditional news promo writing and strategy) and by using bold imagery, music, editing and shooting.

You’ll report to the Brand Manager and Creative Services Director and work closely with our talented team of producers and designers, as well as on-air talent, news producers and the digital team to produce daily, weekly, and monthly campaigns.

Advanced editing skills and intimate understanding of how to utilize social media are essential. Advanced knowledge of videography and lighting will give you an edge over other candidates.

This team member is passionate and welcomes the opportunity to work extra hours to take projects from good to great.

Responsibilities:

· Create daily topicals, POBs and full-scale marketing campaigns to brand our products (including digital, on-air, web supplements and social media). Your role would include writing, scheduling, directing, producing, shooting and editing spots.

· Completion of daily logs.

· Generate and execute ideas to improve workflow and create efficiency within the department.

· Provide production support and timely, excellent customer service to all other departments.

· Available to work nights and weekends as needed.

· Other projects as assigned.

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of experience in a mid-large television DMA preferred

· Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, TV Production or Communications preferred

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Must have the ability to calmly multi-task in a fast-paced environment and manage deadline pressures

· Must be a spelling and grammar pro

· Must be able to type at least 40 wpm

· Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro is a must

· Must have extensive knowledge of PC operating systems as well as expertise in tape-less workflows, file-based video codecs and conversions

· Must be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, iNEWS and WideOrbit

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: MUST HAVE A REEL! Please submit your resume, application and reel to:

KPRC 2 Brand Manager, Glorianne Quintero: gquintero@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.