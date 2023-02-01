Are you bursting with creativity? Are you a cheerleader for the things you love? Do you LOVE all things digital, especially social media? Do you consider yourself an expert at creating highly engaging and visual posts? Well, keep reading.

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated TV station, is seeking a highly motivated Digital Promotion Producer to help promote KPRC 2 and all its offerings on all digital platforms.

Responsibilities

The Digital Promotion Producer will be responsible for producing attention-getting content for social media that includes writing, lighting, shooting, editing, and posting. You will be a self-starter who works well unsupervised and takes initiative.

You will be expected to provide metrics to measure success.

This team member reports to the Brand Manager and Creative Services Director and would work closely with Creative Services producers, on-air talent and the digital team.

Additional responsibilities may include:

· Producing on-air promotional spots for special stories

· Completion of daily logs

Qualifications:

· Expert in Social Media management

· Proven experience in engaging and growing a solid social media audience

· Previous experience working in news environment a major plus

· An understanding of metrics for digital, social environments

· Proficient with digital tools and content management systems

· Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

· Understanding of sales processes

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your resume and completed application to Creative Services Director, Natalia Egan: negan@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.