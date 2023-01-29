Weekend Evening Meteorologist/Science & Environmental Reporter

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas is searching for a Meteorologist/Science & Environmental Reporter who will delight our Houston audiences everywhere they are – on-air, on our KPRC 2+ Streaming App, and on our other digital properties.

Houston is a wild weather market – we have hurricanes, tornadoes, flash floods, soaring temperatures, and everything in between. The ideal candidate has strong communication skills and an engaging personality, who can take the science and turn it into information our audiences can use to prepare themselves for what’s coming – whether it’s severe storms or inconvenient weather that just gets in the way. You have lots of technology at your fingertips and know how to leverage it to tell a strong forecast-driven weather story.

When you’re not in the studio or out storm tracking, you’re producing stories about science, environment, and climate impact. You’ll bring strong storytelling and writing skills to work for multi-platform audiences. KPRC 2 is an innovative environment where we’re breaking the old model of television news and creating news content for a new generation. This is a great opportunity to showcase your interest in science, Houston’s role in continued space exploration, and the environment through compelling live and packaged reporting. Additionally, you’ll be part of our Forecasting Change team – a group of journalists from across Graham Media Group who are exploring the impact of climate change on our communities.

Qualifications:

· Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a mid-large television DMA preferred

· College degree in Meteorology

· AMS Seal

· Must work closely with KPRC’s leadership team and Meteorologists to develop high quality daily weathercasts and severe weather coverage for broadcast and digital platforms

· Good understanding of The Weather Company “Max” system and Barons system a plus

· Live, in-studio experience as well as experience live in the field

· Ability to work effectively in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline-driven environment

· Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays

· Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social media platforms

· Must be able to effectively represent the station in the community

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and reel to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

bkearney@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.