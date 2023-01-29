KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate station in Houston, Texas, is in the midst of a LOCAL NEWS TRANSFORMATION, and we’re looking for journalists who want to join us in the adventure!

We are searching for an Associate News Producer to join our team, where we are breaking out of the traditional newscast mold and evolve news content for broadcast, streaming, and mobile audiences. We’re looking for teammates who are eager to try new things, and want to learn new ways to produce and distribute news in motion. Our goal is to delight our audiences by connecting them to local content they need and want, on the devices and platforms that make sense for their lives.

Responsibilities:

As our next Associate Producer, you’ll wear many hats. Our APs write for our broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms, log and edit video, make graphics, and assist the assignment desk. You’ll be surrounded by a team of producers and news managers who are dedicated to your development and growth. We’ll set you up for success as an Associate Producer and train you to be a solid fill-in producer who could eventually move into other roles in the newsroom.

Qualifications:

· 1-2+ years’ experience in broadcast news, preferably in a small to medium market preferred

· Broadcast writing experience, will be required to provide samples of work

· Having worked in an internship at a television station a major plus

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Position requires the ability to work a flexible schedule including early mornings, nights, and weekends as assigned

· Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

· Knowledge of IiNews, Edius, Vertigo, and ARC a plus

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and completed application to:

Louis Lochte, Executive Producer

Llochte@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.