Manager of News Special Projects & Producer Development

KPRC 2 is dedicating a new position to cultivating and nurturing producer talent. If you have a passion for showcasing and taking a newscast to the next level, this is your chance to lead and inspire a team of producers who crave growth and strive for excellence. We know the person who is right for this position covets creativity, so they will also oversee the news department’s special projects. Some of the most memorable moments that KPRC 2 covers and creates will be in your hands. If you love producing big things and helping producers grow, this is the dream job you have been yearning to find.

RESPONSIBLITIES:

Oversee news special projects (parades, Olympics, weather specials, etc.)

Work closely with Streaming EP to create timely special content for the KPRC 2+ Livestream.

Handle the onboarding and training of new producers and associate producers.

Cultivate producer/AP talent by working with them on script writing and newscast crafting.

Use your showcasing skills to help our producers create newscasts that shine.

Work routinely with producing staff to champion the next crop of rock star producers.

Be willing and excited to share your expertise with producers throughout Graham Media Group.