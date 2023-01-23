Manager of News Special Projects & Producer Development

KPRC 2 is dedicating a new position to cultivating and nurturing producer talent. If you have a passion for showcasing and taking a newscast to the next level, this is your chance to lead and inspire a team of producers who crave growth and strive for excellence. We know the person who is right for this position covets creativity, so they will also oversee the news department’s special projects. Some of the most memorable moments that KPRC 2 covers and creates will be in your hands. If you love producing big things and helping producers grow, this is the dream job you have been yearning to find.
RESPONSIBLITIES:
- Oversee news special projects (parades, Olympics, weather specials, etc.)
- Work closely with Streaming EP to create timely special content for the KPRC 2+ Livestream.
- Handle the onboarding and training of new producers and associate producers.
- Cultivate producer/AP talent by working with them on script writing and newscast crafting.
- Use your showcasing skills to help our producers create newscasts that shine.
- Work routinely with producing staff to champion the next crop of rock star producers.
- Be willing and excited to share your expertise with producers throughout Graham Media Group.
- Be a leader in creativity and an idea machine for projects station-wide and company-wide.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 5 years of experience as a producer in a large market television news operation.
- Must be a strong writer and a supreme showcaser.
- Provide newscast examples that show your showcasing expertise.
- Provide examples of any specials produced.
- Must be familiar with Augmented Reality.
- Must be familiar with Edius editing program.
- Must be a self-starter with excellent time management skills.
- College degree in Journalism or Communications preferred.
Location: KPRC 2, 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77074
To apply: Please submit your updated resume, reel and completed application to:
Bernice Kearney, News Director bkearney@kprc.com
Click HERE to download and complete employment application.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.
No Phone Calls Please
KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.