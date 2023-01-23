Houston Life Co-Host/Reporter

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station based in Houston, Texas. We are known for our dedication to our employees, deep connections to our community and a steadfast commitment to our clients. We strive for an exceptional work culture through training, mentoring, teamwork and by nurturing innovation.

The role: FULL-TIME Co-host/Reporter for KPRC2′s Local Programming department including Houston Life, plus the on-air, digital and streaming platforms associated within the department. HOUSTON LIFE is our live, daily, one-hour afternoon talk-show/lifestyle program. It airs four-times a day on KPRC 2 and KPRC2+.

You will also serve as a KPRC2 representative at community events and help to build an audience for KPRC2 and its multiple media platforms.

The ideal candidate: will be highly motivated, organized, and have a successful track record of pitching, producing, shooting, editing and writing stories under management guidance, under tight deadlines. Strong adlibbing skills are essential. We are a team on and off camera. We work hard and laugh even harder.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Follow a story from pitch to completion. Writes and edits copy for on-air, web site, social media and promotional use. Shoot and edit video.

· Appears on a live, daily talk show (scripted and unscripted segments) conducting live or taped interviews/segments/bits.

· While the ability to read from a teleprompter is essential, you will co-host multiple hours of unscripted programming, therefore, strong adlibbing skills are essential.

· Create content on HoustonLife.tv to correspond with daily story.

· Promote stories on social media before, during and after air of broadcast.

· Works with associate producers, producers, directors, video journalists, co-host and interns.

· Works with KPRC2 Sales and Marketing Departments to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are sponsored.

· Helps local programming department to develop long-term coverage ideas for the station, including special segments within Houston Life, for linear broadcast and digital platforms.

· Represents the station at events throughout the year.

· Familiarity with iNews a plus.

· Typical work schedule is FULL-TIME, M-F 9am – 5pm. However, there are some station initiatives and community events that would require for you to work occasional nights and/or weekends.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Minimum 5 years live on-air experience.

· Minimum 3-4 years’ experience shooting, writing, editing material for broadcast.

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines.

· Effective internal and external communication skills.

· Expert in current and emerging social media platforms.

· Understand KPRC2′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your 1) resume, 2) reel, 3) samples of your writing, producing, shooting & editing, 4) application to: dstrauss@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.