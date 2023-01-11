Are you passionate about developing a career in local news and learning from the most innovative streaming minds in the business? Then this could be the opportunity for you!

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate in Houston, TX is hiring a Livestream Producer Trainee to learn how to produce engaging live news coverage and next-generation newscasts for the KPRC 2+ livestream. The multi-skilled journalist will work directly with producers and executive producers to execute a daily plan for continuous breaking and live news coverage for our streaming audience. The successful candidate will be an enthusiastic participant in editorial discussions and someone who’s ready to ask questions, accept constructive feedback and learn from their mistakes.

Responsibilities include:

· Research and write stories

· Help build live news rundowns

· Learn how to execute live news coverage from the control room

· Learn the technology that powers the KPRC 2+ livestream

· Master a content management system and the role it serves in livestreaming

Qualifications

· College degree in journalism or communications preferred

· Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems a plus

· An established portfolio of newscast writing from past internships or college television stations

· An understanding of the importance of social media in crowdsourcing story development

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please send your resume and completed application to:

Tiffani Lupenski, Digital Executive Producer of Streaming Programs

tlupenski@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.