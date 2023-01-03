KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, seeks an innovative digital journalist who is eager to create engaging daily and enterprise content in the country’s fourth largest city.

This multi-platform content creator will join a leading media company that’s focused on both individual and station success and growth. A highly motivated and creative digital content producer will thrive in our fun, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

The ideal candidate will have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing, and working with a content management system. Our new team member will understand how to develop stories that stand out and appeal to today’s digital audience.

Hours may include evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Responsibilities include:

· Creating and posting breaking, daily, and enterprise content on Click2Houston.com and connected apps, including articles, livestreams, images, videos, and galleries

· Pitching story ideas and seeing them through from start to finish

· Managing the KPRC 2/Click2Houston YouTube page and content creation during each shift

· Monitoring and helping develop meaningful engagement with our audience through the comments section on our site and apps

· Creating social media posts that successfully build an audience and that drive traffic to KPRC 2 programs and platforms

· Scouring social media and watching google trends, in order to promptly create content that people are talking about and sharing

· Developing engaging elements in content, including polls, quizzes, Click2Pins photo and video solicitations and galleries

· Acting quickly to cover high-interest topics and related angles for big story and breaking news coverage

· Crafting push alerts that grab audience attention for newscasts and digital content

· Collaborating with producers, anchors, and reporters to develop content and promotion for content that appeals to viewers and readers

· Reviewing, developing, and sending assigned newsletters

· Supporting initiatives to grow our KPRC 2+ livestream, KPRC 2 Insider membership program, and KPRC 2 Community campaigns

Qualifications

· At least 3 years of experience working with digital content creation, social media and SEO

· Ability to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment

· Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

· Sound editorial judgment

· College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

· Proficiency with digital tools

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Bilingual in Spanish a PLUS

· Knowledge of Houston and surrounding area

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume and writing samples via email to:

Dawn Campbell, Director of Digital and Enterprise Content

jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.