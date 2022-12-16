Are you a creative news producer who’s longing to develop content you’d actually watch? Then come play in the KPRC 2 streaming sandbox! We’re hiring a Livestream Producer to delight our audiences with engaging live coverage and next-generation newscasts on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

The Livestream Producer will build live daily news programs that move seamlessly between breaking news and important events as they’re happening. The ideal candidate will be aggressive when it comes to breaking news and enthusiastic about identifying new ways to produce coverage of the day’s top stories, including experimenting with innovative formats for live reporter hits. The Livestream Producer will be a multi-skilled journalist capable of researching, gathering and producing original content daily. And they’ll have a nose for digging into the details of the day’s big story and the important issues facing Houston.

RESPONSIBLITIES:

Work closely with the EP of Streaming Programs and broadcast news managers to develop and execute daily plan for continuous breaking and live news coverage on KPRC 2+

Monitor live video feeds and social media in real-time for new content

Plan, book and execute guest interviews and segments for topical and enterprise coverage

Coordinate with the assignment desk and reporters on live updates on developing stories for the livestream

Partner with content creators across KPRC 2 and the community to identify story and guest segment opportunities for the livestream

Assist with writing and production of other digital and social media content as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

1-3 years of experience as a producer in a live broadcast news operation, including control room experience

Strong editorial judgement and critical thinking skills

Proven writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

Proficient with digital tools and content management systems

Understanding of metrics for digital and streaming products

Willingness to work flexible hours – including early mornings, evenings and weekends

College degree in Journalism or Communications preferred

Location: KPRC2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please send your resume and completed application to:

Tiffany Lupenski, Livestreaming Executive Producer

tlupenski@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.