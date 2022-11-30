KPRC 2 is seeking a Membership Director to join our innovative and award-winning team. We’re a Graham Media Group top 10 market station best known for our aggressive investigative reporting, solution-based journalism, top ratings, and strong community ties. We are setting the bar even higher with our community involvement so that we have a major presence at all our community events.

The Role: KPRC 2 is looking for a Membership Director for its KPRC 2 Insider membership program.

The goal for this new position is to grow KPRC 2 Insider to foster a long-term, two-way relationship with the viewers and readers we serve in and around the Houston area.

We are looking for someone who has membership experience and strong communication, organizational and time-management skills. The perfect applicant is a self-starter who has plenty of ideas for how to grow and maintain membership in local news through newsletters, events, marketing, contests and experiences. They are able to prioritize urgent tasks and balance other responsibilities simultaneously. They are confident in presenting new ideas to management and willing to experiment frequently. The full-time position is ideal for an early career journalist or communications professional who is comfortable managing email databases and online communities, creating newsletter content and using analytics to make informed decisions.

The KPRC 2 Insider Membership Director will oversee projects from start to finish, own customer service for members, and be able to work both independently and with a team. They will work directly with the Digital Director, as well as across all departments.

Some knowledge of the journalism industry is preferred and experience with Adobe Photoshop is a plus. The ideal candidate would begin working in January and would live in or relocate to the Houston area.

This role’s shift is generally weekday working hours but will require flexibility to work nights and weekends on rare occasions. The person in this role may be required to work in-person or virtual events. KPRC 2 follows all public health guidelines for attendees and staff.

Responsibilities:

· Work with the digital and broadcast news, sales and creative services teams to build the KPRC 2 Insider membership program

· Create and maintain member benefits, content and exclusive experiences to keep members engaged

· Develop, implement and manage a digital campaign to promote KPRC 2 Insider

· Create dynamic content for newsletters and other digital platforms

· Manage email databases using Sailthru

· Assist in supporting both virtual and in-person station events as the primary Insider liaison

· Use analytics to make informed decisions and measure experiments

· Be a team player who’s aggressive, ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes

· Write with accuracy and creativity while paying close attention to spelling, grammar and punctuation

· Stay on top of current local events and KPRC 2 initiatives and be a Houston ambassador

Qualifications:

· College degree in journalism, communications or similar field is preferred

· Experience with membership programs is strongly preferred

· Strong knowledge of emerging digital techniques, strategies and analytics is a must

· An established portfolio of published writing and content from past jobs or internships

· Proven track record of innovation and growth

Location: 8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit cover letter, resume and references to: Jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.