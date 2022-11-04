KPRC2 the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Houston, TX is looking for a Producer Trainee to join the #1 news organization in the market. We are looking for someone who is passionate about becoming a newscast producer and who’s ready to learn from some of the best producers in the business. This Producer-In-Training will work directly with our producers and executive producers to learn all aspects of putting together a quality newscast for any daypart in our schedule. This includes writing stories, effective news teases, producing graphics for newscasts and finding enterprise content to supplement newscasts.

What we are looking for:

· A team player with a winning attitude

· Someone who’s ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes

· An active, enthusiastic participant in editorial discussions who contributes ideas to all-platforms

· Someone able to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, overnights, weekends and holidays

· Someone who can multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines

· Someone with a passion for journalism, a love of local news and a desire to build a career in producing

Requirements:

· College degree in journalism or communications preferred

· Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems a plus

· An established portfolio of newscast writing from past internships or college television stations

· An understanding of the importance of social media in crowdsourcing story development

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and completed application to:

Aaron Wische, Asst. News Director

awische@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.