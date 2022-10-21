Special Events Director

KPRC 2 is seeking a Community Director to join our innovative and award-winning team.

We’re a Graham Media Group top 10 market station best known for our aggressive investigative reporting, solution-based journalism, top ratings, and strong community ties. We are setting the bar even higher with our community involvement so that we have a major presence at all our community events.

The role: Looking for an experienced, take charge professional with ability to manage administration and logistics in a busy television station’s community events environment. You will manage coordination of up to 30 events per year. Must be able to anticipate project needs, discern work priorities, meet deadlines with little supervision, and be willing to work evenings and weekends, with longer hours anticipated leading up to events. You will also work very closely with the Sales Department to contribute with the KPRC 2 Community events calendar and KPRC 2 Insider events and oversee production of the commercial and promotional event. You should have a love for special event management, the ability to create and follow a budget, strong negotiating skills, provide outstanding customer service, be an enthusiastic professional and be able to build relationships with internal and external staff, clients, and viewers. You should be an excellent multitasker who understands urgency and thrives in high-pressure work environments.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Handle all community events for KPRC 2, including but not limited to planning and executing all aspects of station involvement.

· Work as a liaison between KPRC 2 and sales clients, community partners, and staff members to produce exciting community events that are well-attended and showcase KPRC 2 as a community leader. You’ll also create compelling, entertaining television segments for sales clients that appear on TV.

· Make site visits, design layouts, order supplies and audiovisual equipment, arrange food and beverage, order event signage, ensure appropriate décor to meet the quality expectations of KPRC 2.

· Handle all event logistics, including set-up and tear-down, schedule all volunteers, transport all materials needed for each event, and attend galas and fund-raising events.

· Aggressively gather information on each project to achieve quality event productions.

· Handle all communication with the News Department to schedule talent appearances for our community events.

· Propose new ideas to improve the event planning and implementation process.

· Should be a self-starter with the ability to work independently.

· Must understand promotion, sales and news and have a thirst for current events.

REQUIREMENTS

· College degree preferred

· Full working knowledge of Microsoft Office and the ability to learn new platforms

· Creative writing skills required.

· Television production experience preferred.

· Position requires advanced grammar skills (both written and oral)

· At least 2 years coordinating special events; hospitality experience preferred

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

This position requires good motor coordination, manual dexterity, and interpersonal communication skills. This position also requires the ability to move around the entire station and the ability to move around at remote production sites. Must be able to lift 25 pounds.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The workspace is an open area where there will not always be privacy or a quiet place to work. The position is usually put under a lot of pressure to meet stringent deadlines.

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume via email to:

Human Resources, Jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.