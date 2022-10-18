KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliated station has an opening for an Account Executive trainee. We are looking for someone who is business-savvy and eager to learn from some of the best media marketers in the business.

The Account Executive trainee will join our full-service marketing team and work horizontally across our broadcast and digital platforms to strategize, create and optimize marketing solutions for local and regional companies. As a content publisher, we connect with the community and provide a direct link for client branding and customer response. Our collaborative and innovative culture drives success for both our advertisers and our team. The individual who joins us should have the drive and ability to prospect businesses and develop marketing plans, ultimately generating revenue for TV, digital, and social media properties.

Qualifications:

4-year college degree preferred

An affinity for Marketing / Promotions

A team player who is assertive, enthusiastic, confident, and able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Strong presentation skills

Exceptional written and oral communication skills

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications

Proficiency in Salesforce preferred

No experience in Television and/or Internet Advertising necessary

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and completed application to:

Shannon Murphy, General Sales Manager

smurphy@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.