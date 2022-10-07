KPRC News Director

KPRC-TV, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC station in Houston, Texas seeks a strong, dedicated, innovative, multi-platform content focused newsroom leader that grows both people and product. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of empowering people to successfully convert audience focused research into actionable strategic goals and is relentless and consistent in delivering results.

Principal Functions Essential to the Job

Oversee the entire operation of the News Department on all platforms (broadcast, digital, social, etc.)

Create & implement strategic plans for audience growth and newsroom operations.

Communicate a compelling and inspired vision consistent with company strategy.

Analyze and respond to trends affecting the industry and DMA.

Develop and control annual budget to comply with station guidelines.

Maintain constant awareness of the competition.

Recruit, hire and oversee growth and development.

Negotiate talent contracts.

Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community

Keep department standards up to “state-of-the-art” technology.

Provide a journalistic “role model” for others by keeping current with developments in the industry and journalism.

Work closely with other members of management team to develop and attain station goals

Supervise and provide regular feedback and yearly performance appraisals for direct reports with ultimate responsibility for all newsroom personnel

Assure operations are within local and federal laws and guidelines.

Assure compliance with GMG and station policies.