KPRC2, the Houston television station responsible for broadcasting live pictures to the world from the Apollo 11 landing in 1969, is hiring its next Space Reporter to cover all things related to America’s return to the Moon and beyond. Chances are you won’t find another job like this inside a local television newsroom, so here’s what it will take to get our attention:

First, you’ll need to have at least 5 years of progressive live reporting experience under your belt. Next, you should absolutely love space, or at least have a fiery passion for learning all there is to know. Finally, you will have to be an aggressive journalist and a self-starter who works hard to develop sources and unique stories.

Responsibilities:

You’ll be responsible for tracking all major developments from big players like Space X, Blue Origin, Boeing, Northrup Grumman, Aerojet Rocketdyne, NASA and other public and private entities working on return to space initiatives. You’ll be responsible for making contacts and building relationships with key people. We’ll expect you to consistently pitch compelling stories and land exclusive interviews to keep KPRC2 ahead of the pack locally and nationally on the space beat. You’ll also be expected to travel as needed to cover important launches or other milestone events.

On days when the space beat is quiet, you’ll be assigned to cover other important stories, including but not limited to breaking news, severe weather and daily news and enterprise stories as assigned by managers. As we expect with every member of the KPRC reporting team, you may be asked to fill in for any given shift and you should always be ready to answer the call to cover significant breaking news.

This is not just a broadcast position. You will be expected to contribute often to Click2Houston, KPRC2+ and social media. There will be days when this will not be a 9-5 job and working weekends or holidays will be necessary.

KPRC2 is a ratings leader in the market both on television and digital platforms. Houston is an exciting, fast-pace and ultra-competitive news market. We never take our foot off the gas. You must be able to multi-task throughout the day, meet rolling deadlines while also showcasing your skills as an engaging, visually oriented storyteller. In other words, no static live shots.

Summary Qualifications:

• Minimum 5 years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work effectively in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• Space knowledge a plus!

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social media platforms

Location: KPRC 2, 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume, reel and completed application to:

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.