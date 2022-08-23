If you’re a true team player, ready to create bold and exciting content that shatters the traditional news promos, KPRC 2 may be your next career move.

KPRC 2 is seeking a Promotions Producer to join our Creative Services innovative and award-winning team. Our ideal candidate is an inspired thinker who understands how to generate emotion through great writing, imagery, music, editing and shooting. A non-traditional news promotion mindset is essential. In addition to digital and on-air marketing, you’ll work closely with our talented team to produce daily, weekly, and monthly campaigns.

Advanced editing skills and intimate understanding of how to utilize social media are essential. Advanced knowledge of videography and lighting will give you an edge over other candidates.

An awe-inspiring promo reel is a must.

Responsibilities:

· Create full scale marketing campaigns to brand our products (including digital, on-air, web supplements and social media); includes writing, scheduling, directing, producing, shooting and editing spots.

Ad

· Generate and execute ideas to improve workflow and create efficiency within the department.

· Provide production support and timely, excellent customer service to all other departments.

· Promote locally produced specials and contests.

· Available to work nights and weekends as needed.

· Other Projects as Assigned

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of experience in a mid-large television DMA preferred

· Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, TV Production or communications preferred

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Must have the ability to calmly multi-task in a fast-paced environment and manage deadline pressures

· Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Adobe Premiere a must

· Must have extensive knowledge of PC operating systems as well as expertise in tape-less workflows, file-based video codecs and conversions

· Must be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, iNEWS and WideOrbit

Ad

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: MUST HAVE A REEL! Please submit your updated resume, reel and completed application to:

Natalia Egan, Creative Services Director, negan@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

Ad

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and loc