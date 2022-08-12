KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. HOUSTON LIFE is our live, daily, one-hour afternoon talk show/magazine program. It airs four-times a day on KPRC 2 and KPRC2+.

The role: A Houston Life MMJ is a passionate, inquisitive and engaging storyteller both on air, on digital and behind the scenes. This MMJ will get the opportunity to work with high-profile celebrities, create compelling local live shots, travel with the team to unique places for remote broadcasts and create memorable shows from our studios based in beautiful Southwest Houston. This is an on-air position. This MMJ will be required to work weekends. High-profile celebrities don’t always work 9-5, M-F. So if you want to cover the A-listers you must be eager to work around their schedules!

The ideal candidate will be highly motivated, organized, and have a successful track record of pitching and producing stories under management guidance, under tight deadlines. Most importantly you must like to laugh and have fun with your colleagues.

Responsibilities

· Pitch, book, shoot, write, edit and front 1 story per day on-air, up to 5 per week. Potentially report live on-air, live in-studio or on-tape.

· Produce elements (graphics, props, games, sound effects) for stories

· Write and edit host intro and tag copy to correspond with daily stories; write and edit tease copy and promo copy to correspond with daily stories

· Fill in as co-host when necessary

· Create content on HoustonLife.tv to correspond with daily story

· Promote daily story on social media before, during and after air

· Maintain 2-week planning calendar for stories; Manage personal shooting and editing schedule in order to meet deadlines ahead of schedule

· Contribute to planning and developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including holidays, station-wide promotional campaigns, special projects, sales initiatives

· Contribute to station-wide community initiatives, including appearing at events outside of the traditional workday

· Work with KPRC 2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality and entertaining sponsored integrations as assigned

· Create original web content as assigned; create original social media content as assigned

· Respond to viewer phone calls, emails, social media comments

Qualifications

· Three or more years of experience working on-air with a daily, live television program

· Ability to operate editing systems, cameras, audio equipment and some lighting fixtures

· Strong ability to write and edit copy for broadcast and digital

· Degree in broadcast journalism is preferred, but not required

· Familiarity with iNews formatting

· Expert in current and emerging social media platforms

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule

The ideal candidate is…

· Inquisitive- loves to ask questions and uncover new things about their community

· Resourceful – able to secure guests and book stories quickly; can pivot and adapt to unforeseen circumstances that often arise

· Creative – a visual storyteller who can develop new and innovative ways to elevate all projects

· Flexible – humble and willing to tackle sometimes mundane but essential tasks to help the team

· A Team Player – offers to jump in and help; respectful towards others

· Positive & Optimistic – a people-person who knows how to make the best of any situation

· Unique – has hobbies, talents, opinions and skills that make them stand out

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume, reel, and completed application to: dstrauss@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.