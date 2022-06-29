Are you a creative storyteller, bored with the same work routine day after day? Do you LOVE all things digital, especially social media? Would you call yourself an expert at creating highly engaging and visual posts and articles?

KPRC-TV 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is seeking a highly motivated digital content/social media engagement specialist to help KPRC2/Click2Houston.com and all its digital platforms continue to dominate in the country’s fourth largest city.

Responsibilities

The Digital Content/Social Media Engagement Specialist will be responsible both for creating engaging articles and social posts as well as guiding the KPRC 2 and Houston Life team’s toward success and growth on all digital platforms.

This team member will create rich content that captivates our users and advertisers, manage our social media accounts and specialty websites, and regularly work with a team of high performers. This position will be responsible for social and engagement strategic efforts with the purpose of developing and building a loyal audience for KPRC 2 and Houston Life.

This position will report to the Digital Director and the news department as well as work with all other departments to create content that supports campaigns and themes that benefit KPRC 2 and all its platforms. Some of this content is branded for the advertiser and other content will enrich the campaign or product they are sponsoring.

This role will be responsible for coaching our anchors, reporters and hosts on best social practices and monitoring their social media engagement, which will include actively supporting membership initiatives for KPRC 2 and Houston Life. This position will have a hands-on role with building web content through our content management system and other tools and technology we use to support KPRC 2′s 52-week initiatives. The role may at times include some limited on-air activities.

Additional responsibilities include below:

· Plan local content for various station promotions and campaigns that tie into digital sponsorships secured by KPRC’s sales department.

· Work with the KPRC 2 Insider membership team to create content and provide technological support to help build sweepstakes, quizzes, polls, and elements for newsletters.

· Write and edit content that supports these initiatives, including creating/finding photography and video.

· Manage the social media presence for this content by creating engaging posts.

· Create digital layers (using quizzes, interactives and polls) when producing the content.

· Create several pieces of unique digital content for the Houston Life brand each week. This content is separate from the segments that are part of their show.

· Monitor Houston Life’s website and social media pages and work with talent and producers to consistently develop content, while crowd-sourcing material for the shows from audience responses.

· Create original snackable content (may include sponsored) for Houston Life’s YouTube, IGTV and Facebook channels.

· Develop branded content for advertisers and build out content campaigns that tell their story and lift their brand.

· Provide the Sales Department support selling branded content campaigns by taking part in sales meetings.

Qualifications:

· Expert in Social Media management

· Must be a self-starter and take initiative

· Proven experience in engaging and growing a solid social media audience

· Previous experience working in news environment a major plus

· An understanding of metrics for digital, social environments

· Proficient with digital tools and content management systems

· Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

· Understanding of sales processes

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume to the KPRC Hiring Team at jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.