News Assignment Editor (Part-time)

KPRC TV Channel 2 News, is searching for its next part-time News Assignment Editor. The ideal candidate must know how to use modern technology, especially social media, and must be able to dig for a story from start to finish. If you’re a great multi-tasker and thrive in a fast-paced environment we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

· Responding quickly and efficiently to Breaking News

· Setting up News stories

· Dispatches News crews

· Helps plan daily and long-term coverage

· Monitors websites and social media sources

· Communicates the editorial and operational needs of the assignment desk to crews and reports

· Monitors and advances developing stories

· Answers incoming calls, makes beat calls

Qualifications:

· 2+ years’ experience working in local television news required

· Ability to demonstrate journalistic judgment and skills, including the ability to write news copy for digital platforms and for broadcast

· Must be able to adapt and work in a fast-paced, deadline driven work environment.

· Must be able to work weekends and holidays as needed

· 4 year College degree preferred but not required

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply, please send resume and completed application to:

Stephanie Smith, Managing Editor sdsmith@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.