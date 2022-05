News Video Editor (Part-Time)

KPRC 2 is on the hunt for our next part-time News Video Editor. This part-time opportunity will give you a chance to make an impact on multiple broadcasts as we inform and advocate for the nation’s 4th largest city.

To succeed in this role you must be self-motivated, able to quickly, accurately and creatively edit content for news broadcast and social media.

Responsibilities:

· Ingest and editing of video into news stories ready for broadcast and web posting

· Work closely with the reporters & photographers on sending file video and other content on a daily basis; must understand File Transfer Protocols

· Responsible for archival and retrieval of video assets

· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications:

· Minimum of 3 years in television news or a related field with a working knowledge of news/production editing techniques

· Ability to work in a fast paced, deadline driven environment quickly and accurately

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays as assigned

· Experience with EDIUS editing software a plus

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and completed application to:

Craig Brann, Media Manager cbrann@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.