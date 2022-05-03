KPRC – TV Channel 2, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas is looking for an individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities. The News Operations Manager is responsible for ensuring the superior quality of KPRC 2 News video, audio and digital presentation. This individual is the technology guru of the newsroom, constantly correcting, evaluating and implementing digital newsgathering solutions.

Responsibilities:

· Provide strategic, logistical planning, and insight to upcoming events, special programs and/or elements to be included in news coverage.

· Lead, develop, and coordinate electronic and digital news gathering operations: video gathering, editing, remote broadcasts, microwave, SNG trucks and field shop maintenance.

· Provide technical guidance, training, and leadership for editorial and newsgathering personnel, including photographers, editors and others as assigned.

· Ensure necessary equipment is in place and in working order to support assigned employees.

· Oversee staffing and supervisory duties, including hiring, performance management, scheduling, and evaluation of photographers and editors.

· Mentor and develop news employees’ technology skills, especially in the use of digital and wireless tools.

· Work with News Director and Engineering Department to plan and manage the TV News operating and capital budgets. Plan, supervise, and track operational expenditures.

· Budget, plan, and manage large remote broadcasts including breaking news and special events.

· Responsible for maintaining station disaster recovery procedures for News team.

Qualifications:

· Minimum 3 years direct operations management experience in a local television or network environment.

· Minimum 10 years’ experience in newsgathering and/or production.

· Experience supervising, training, coaching and motivating a team.

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and completed application via email to:

Dave Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.