KPRC-TV - The Graham/ NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a hard-charging, dynamic, enthusiastic investigative producer with incredible data journalism skills to join the #1 news organization in Houston.

Our mission is to raise the bar on local investigative journalism with impact by identifying stories important to our community through analyzing big data from government and other sources.

Responsibilities:

The Investigative Producer/Data Specialist will be expected to generate original story ideas for the KPRC 2 Investigates team by brainstorming and developing broad, high impact stories affecting a large, diverse audience in the nation’s 8th largest TV market. The producer must have mastery of computer assisted reporting (CAR) and other multimedia tools to execute original investigative stories in coordination with on-camera members of the team. The producer should be innovative in their storytelling techniques and write creatively for both on-air and multi-platform content. Applicants must be organized with the ability to multitask, manage time wisely, and pivot quickly to a variety of breaking news or weather events.

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of experience producing stories using computer assisted reporting (CAR) techniques

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Ability to identify teasable, audience focused stories within complicated data sets

· Ability to turn data into compelling and creative visual stories for multiple platforms

· Ability to juggle short-term and long-term projects simultaneously

· Ability to train other members of the I-team and newsroom staff in CAR and research techniques

· Familiarity with public databases, investigative search engines, TPIA and FOIA procedures

· Knowledge of libel, copyright, FCC regulations, state & local privacy laws

· Ability to work a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven newsroom

· College degree in Journalism / Communications preferred

· Fluency in another language is a plus

To apply please send resume, work samples and completed applications via email to:

Ana Lastra, Investigative Executive Producer

alastra@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.