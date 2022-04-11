Entry/Mid-Level Account Executive

KPRC-TV/Click2Houston.com, (NBC/Graham Media Group, Inc.), has an opening for a mid-level Account Executive with some previous digital or broadcast sales experience.

Responsibilities:

We have an outstanding opportunity for an Account Executive to join our full service marketing team. This marketer will work horizontally across all of our broadcast and digital platforms to strategize, create and optimize solutions for our clients. As a content publisher, we connect with the community and provide a direct link for client branding and customer response. Our collaborative and innovative culture drives success for both client and team. The individual who joins us will be integral in driving sales opportunities through prospecting and development of new accounts.

Qualifications:

1 – 2 Years’ Experience of Television and/or Internet Advertising

4 Year College degree preferred

An affinity for Marketing / Promotions

Exceptional written and oral communication skills

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications

In addition to the above, the successful candidate should have some familiarity with developing and maintaining online ad sales revenue, online display advertising, and an aggressive and confident attitude.

Location: KPRC 2 - 8181 Southwest Freeway - Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please send resume and completed application to:

Ad

Human Resources, Jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination