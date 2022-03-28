Houston Life Photographer (Photojournalist)

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live, daily talk show, has been delivering consumable content to its growing audience since 2016.

The role: Houston Life’s Photographer (Photojournalist) is a passionate, energetic and engaging visual story teller. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and proactive photojournalist with a successful track record of shooting and editing both live and pre-taped news and lifestyle content under tight deadlines. This candidate will get the opportunity to work in an entertaining and fast-paced, collaborative environment. They will be expected to communicate with guests, co-hosts clients and show producers to create fresh, fun, informative segments for all platforms a daily basis.

Responsibilities:

· Operate camera on-set or in the field during Houston Life’s hour-long, daily live show

· Serve as field producer & photographer at on-location shoots

· Assemble host & reporter packages; enterprise NAT packages as needed

· Operate & maintain various equipment including cameras, live backpacks and laptop

· Work with producers, hosts, MMJs and photographers to maintain production calendar

· Manage personal shooting and editing schedule in order to meet deadlines ahead of schedule

· Shoot and edit promotable content for digital-only platforms, including social media & HoustonLife.TV

· Contribute to developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, compelling content

· Work with KPRC2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality and entertaining sponsored integrations

· Manage archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes

Qualifications:

· Degree in Broadcast Journalism/Production preferred

· Five or more years of experience in newsgathering & news production, experience in assembling long form, feature or lifestyle segments and experience in shooting live shows or events

· Be knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations, Edius edit v.7, or newer systems, microwave truck operation, satellite truck experience is a plus, strong understanding of computer/IT workflows, and File Transfer Protocols

· Trained and skilled in using DSLR and professional series cameras

· Be a decisive problem solver - possess strong content judgment and the ability to solve technical issues in the field under pressure

· Self-starter, eager to work on a small team, performing a wide range of functions.

· Ability to lift props and scenery

· Be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images

· Digital media savvy

· Be a team player and leader - work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and completed application via email to:

Attention: Houston Life jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.