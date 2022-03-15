Senior Producer, Houston Life

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live daily Lifestyle program, has been delivering consumable content to its growing audience since 2016.

The role: Work in a collaborative environment and communicate with guests, co-hosts, MMJs, and other producers to create fresh, fun, informative segments on a daily basis. All stories and segments must be fully produced and be monitored through completion/airing. Strong mentoring and interpersonal skills are imperative. You must love research and have tons of creative ideas for making all segments fun, informative, and contextual in nature.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Work closely with the Executive Producer and Supervising Producer to help manage/lead the team

· Book a wide variety of interesting, entertaining guests from various fields including cooking, crafts, community events, lifestyle issues, health, etc.

· Conduct pre-interviews, develop conceptual ideas, and work with talent and production staff to develop program segments.

· Appear on television when conducting live or taped interviews/segments/bits.

· Produce elements (graphics, props) for guest segments.

· Booth and back time the live, daily program.

· Record and edit video for pre-produced segments.

· Write and edit copy for on-air, website, and promotional use.

· Work with producers and interns to respond to viewer requests and emails.

· Help Producers and Director in developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

· Post social media content consistently for program and promotional purposes.

· Cut and format segments into web articles for HoustonLife.TV

· Manage archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes.

· Work with KPRC2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are integrations.

· Must be able to operate editing system, cameras audio equipment, and some lighting fixtures in a live television environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Prior knowledge of Ignite, Overdrive or ELC automated production systems a plus. Experience in line producing live television desired. Familiarity with iNews desired.

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

· Five or more years of experience working on a daily, live program on TV or radio.

· Ability to take direction working in a fast-paced environment and must be comfortable meeting all booked guests and “prepping” them and the co-hosts for each segment.

· Strong ability to write and edit copy and video.

· Ability to lift props and scenery

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and be comfortable working with a live, variety show.

· Knowledge of various research sources (web, print, film, tape, sound, music) with particular emphasis on expertise in using the web as a research tool.

· Self-starter, eager to work on a small team, performing a wide range of functions.

· Expert in current and emerging social media platforms.

· Understand KPRC2′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

LOCATION: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: please send resume and completed application to:

Human Resources at jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.